BNP’s 2nd day march in Bogura starts

The three associate bodies of opposition BNP started its scheduled youth march from Bogura for the second consecutive day on Sunday (September 17).

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal organised the two-day march as part of their one-point demand.

At about 9am, the partymen started the march from Santahar Road of the district where BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir joined as the chief guest. The march will end near Rajshahi madrasa field.

On Saturday, the first day’s youth march was held, starting from Rangpur and ending in Dinajpur.