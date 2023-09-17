Mild tremor jolts Dhaka

A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Dhaka and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

It was felt around 12:50pm.

According to UNB reports, the earthquake, measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 12:49 pm — lasted only for a few seconds, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department update signed by Assistant Meteorologist Farzana Sultana.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tangali district, 59 km northwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Dhaka’s Agargaon, it said.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier on August 14, magnitude 5.5 tremor shook the country, including the capital.