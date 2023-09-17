UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident

A local union parishad chairman and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader were killed in a road accident on the Sylhet-Companiganj highway at Gowainghat Upazila in Sylhet district early Sunday.

The accident took place at around 12.30am in Salutikor Mitrimohol area of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Md Obaidullah Ishaque, 30, chairman of Jalalabad union of Sylhet Sadar upazila and member of the executive committee of Sylhet district Jubo League, and his friend M Hafizur Rashid, 28, join general secretary of Sylhet district Chahatra Dal. They both used to live in separate rented houses in Sylhet city.

Quoting locals, Gowainghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) KM Nazrul Islam said Obaidulla and Rashid were returning to Sylhet from Comapniganj Sadar riding on a bike. On the way, when they reached in Salutikor Mitrimohol area, they hit a stationary truck. They both died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the truck from the spot, however, its driver managed to flee from the scene, he said.

Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

Following the incident, a sense of mourning has enveloped the political and social landscape of Sylhet.