Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh

Mercedes-Benz buses are now available in Bangladesh.

German-manufactured Mercedes-Benz OF 1623 bus chassis has entered the market through Rancon Trucks and Buses Limited, reports UNB.

The Mercedes-Benz OF 1623 bus chassis was launched in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Sunday at an event.

This bus chassis comes in two variants. This chassis is powered by Mercedes-Benz’s highly dependable OM 906 engine, which produces 6393 cc and 810 Nm at 1600 RPM. Additionally, the chassis boasts 230 horsepower and features parabolic and air suspension.

During the product launch, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Rancon Trucks and Buses Limited, said, “We have brought two types of buses today, keeping comfort and safety in mind. Not just comfort and safety, this chassis will provide more fuel efficiency. We are introducing a new chapter in Bangladesh with this chassis.”

Sultanuzzaman Sazan, Executive Director of Rancon Trucks and Buses shared, “Mercedes-Benz buses have been producing the world’s best bus chassis for 128 years, and their quality is unmatched, even in Bangladesh. Our chassis, with a propeller shaft and retarder attached to each cylinder, ensures more safety and extended brakes. It features a high-pressure (1800 bar) unit pump injection system for better combustion, and engine-mounted compressors reduce noise and vibration. In addition, the chassis is equipped with modern technologies such as an interactive dashboard, which displays signals monitored by the ECU, ensuring the vehicle’s safety in any situation. Furthermore, the vehicle will have a speed lock to maintain the speed limit.”

Regarding fuel efficiency, he added, “Our chassis will excel in fuel efficiency because each cylinder has a separate fuel pump, ensuring the correct mixture of air and fuel. Not only that, but for passenger safety and smooth rides on uneven roads, there will be air suspension.”

About the chassis lifespan, he stated, “Undoubtedly, this chassis will have a long service life. With a 100,000 km warranty and a high-quality chassis frame, suspension, and brakes, it requires minimal maintenance even in challenging driving conditions. Moreover, the powder-coated chassis frame is resilient in harsh environments and remains rust-free for an extended period.”

Currently, these chassis will be available in all Rancon Trucks and Buses showrooms nationwide, along with after-sales service and parts. A mobile service team is also available in all unfavorable conditions.

The event was also attended by Divisional Director Shoeb Ahmed, Divisional Director and Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Shadiqul Mostuk, Vice President of Daimler Truck (South East Asia) Christoph Stemmer, and General Manager of Daimler Truck (South East Asia) Satyam Prakash, among many others.