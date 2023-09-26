Elections in Jan first, schedule in first week of Nov

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahm has said that the scheduled of next national elections will be announced in the first week of November and polls will be held in January first.

He said this to journalists at a smartcard distribution programme in Gazipur’s Sreepur on Tuesday.

Anisur Rahm hopes that all parties will participate in the upcoming polls.

The first session of the 11th parliament began on January 30, 2019. In that case, the 12th parliamentary election is scheduled to be held between November 2023 and January next year. The EC has a constitutional obligation to end the next parliamentary elections by January 29, 2024.

