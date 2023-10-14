India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts

This has been a dominating performance by India as they have defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the highly anticipated game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

They have given no chance to Pakistan to ensure eighth consecutive victory in World Cup history as they won all of the encounters over their arch-rivals in the world tournament.

The men in blue easily chased down the meager target of 191 runs with 117 balls remaining in the 12th game of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

In reply to the scanty total, Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 63-ball 86 to make to target easier. After losing Shubman Gill (16) early Rohit made a 56-run stand with Virat Kohli (16), and a 77-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (53).

Rohit departed when India on 156/3 and, later, Shreyas and KL Rahul took the team to an easy win playing just 30.3 overs from the full 50.

Shaheen Afridi got the highest two wickets for Pakistan while Hasan Ali picked up one.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out before reaching 200 runs despite going toward a big score having a decent start. The men in green lost all of their wickets on 191 runs in 42.5 overs.

Being asked to bat, Pakistan got a good start as they were on 155/2 after 29.3 overs with a third-wicket stand of 82 runs between skipper Babar Azam (50) and Mohammed Rizwan (49).

Pakistan then kept losing wickets in quick succession after Babar was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Siraj in the very next delivery after completing his 29th ODI fifty.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (20) and Imam-ul-Haq (36) added some important runs at the beginning but no lower-order batter could not carry the innings long enough, resulting in their end on 191.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each for India while Shardul Thakur was the only bowler to remain wicket-less.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.