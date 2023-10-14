Next general election to be held at any cost: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday categorically said that the upcoming general election will be held at any cost and people will exercise their voting rights freely defying moves of BNP to foil the election.

“Election will be held in this country at any cost, and people will cast their votes freely,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a grand rally organised by the Dhaka City North Awami League at Civil Aviation ground at Kawla in the capital, reports UNB.

The rally was scheduled to be held on October 7 on the occasion of soft opening of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Hasina said if looters, corrupt, killers, dacoits and thieves like BNP come to power, they will just destroy the country.

“Don’t allow the BNP destroy the country, and only the symbol of ‘Boat’ can advance the country. I urge you to take part in the next election and cast your votes in favour of Boat,” she said.

She also mentioned that BNP is in dilemma whether they will participate in the next election or not.

“It is not clear who is their leader to participate in the election, who will be their prime minister, that corrupt absconding criminal or the embezzler of orphans’ money?” she questioned.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, alleged that for this reason BNP is trying to foil the next general election.

“They know it very well that if there is election votes will be cast for Boat, Awami League will come to power, and development of the country will be expedited more,” she said.

In this regard, she said that BNP wanted to foil the election and snatch away the voting rights of the people.

“I will request the people to remain vigil so that they (BNP) could not do that,” she said.

In this connection, she said that if the people cast their votes in favour of Boat, then she will be in power otherwise not.

“But I will continue my work for the welfare of the people,” she vowed.

She requested all to vote in favour of Boat to give Awami League chance for serving the people of the country next time.

“If you want development then vote for Boat, if you want destruction then go for BNP-Jamaat,” she said.

Regarding the BNP’s move to go to the foreign countries, she categorically mentioned that this move will not bring any result.

“Power of the people is the best power, I believe in the power of the people, I have faith and trust on the people,” she said.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, presidium members agriculture minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint secretary and information and broadcasting minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, joint secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretary Mirza Azam, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam, local lawmaker (Dhaka-18) Habib Hasan, Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, member of the parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency Mohammad Ali Arafat, and AL Dhaka South City President Abu Ahmed Mannafi also spoke.

With AL Dhaka North City President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair, its General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi moderated the rally.

Leaders and activists of AL along with its front and associates bodies wearing T-shirt and caps of different colours with colourful banners, festoons, and placards from the morning thronged to the rally ground to hear the prime minister.