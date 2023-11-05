India vs South Africa match prediction – Who will win?

Game 37 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 5. Both sides have been in fantastic form in the tournament, with the Indian team staying unbeaten so far. The side will be coming into the game on the back of a dominant win against Sri Lanka, and they will look to continue their form against the Proteas as well.

On the other hand, South Africa, which sits in second place in the standings, has lost just one game in the tournament so far. After a win against New Zealand in their previous game, the Proteas will be high on confidence, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the hosts, CricTracker reports.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report:

The surface at the Eden Gardens is one that is preferred by the batters. Offering bounce in the early stages of the game, the pitch is known to slow down in the latter stages, offering favourable conditions for the spinners. Opting to bat first and setting a big target could prove to be a wise decision at this iconic venue.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India (IND):

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (SA):

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Probable Best Performers-

Probable Best Batter:

Virat Kohli (India)

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli could be the best batter in game 37 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. In brilliant form, Kohli is one of the highest run-getters for the side in the tournament, and with a knock of 88 runs in his previous game, the batter will be keen on firing on all cylinders.

Probable best bowler:

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

South Africa’s Marco Jansen could be the best bowler in game 37 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, Jansen has been in excellent form as well, consistently taking wickets for his side. With 22 wickets in his last 10 games, Jansen’s spell could be one that the Indian team will have to watch out for.