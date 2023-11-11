BNP, allies destroy what we build: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said BNP and its allies only know how to destroy the good things her government creates.

“They (BNP and its allies) only know how to destroy, not to create. We create and they destroy,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail communication.

Recalling the horrible days when BNP-Jamaat enforced arson terrorism to burn people alive, Hasina said that their hearts are filled with darkness, reports UNB.

“Those who can kill people through arson attacks, burn buses, trucks, trains, those who were involved in criminalisation they are not blind at all. Their hearts are filled with darkness,” she said.

Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, urged everyone to remain vigilant against BNP and its allies.

She warned that destructiveness and burning people alive will not be tolerated.

Referring to construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over Jamuna River she said the World Bank then said that rail link would not be viable.

“The interesting thing is, now rail is so much viable and the World Bank gave us proposal that they would build a separate rail bridge over Jamuna River,” she said.

She mentioned that she accepted that proposal at once.

“Bangladesh is ours, we know it very well, we know what development the country needs. One or two persons coming from abroad will give lecture us and give us ideas and proposals. It will not happen,” she said.

The prime minister said that the government will take effective measurers so that people from every corner of the country travel to Cox’s Bazar by rail.

“And I will request the people of Cox’s Bazar to travel to other parts of the country also,” she said.

Talking about the opposition BNP and its allies she said that often they do not see the development her government has done in the country.

“I do not have anything to say as they are blind although having eyes. What can I tell them. Actually the problem is in their hearts,” she said.

The PM briefly described various development activities of the government to make the railway sector of the country vibrant.

“Within next 4-5 years, railway sector of the country will be upgraded to the world standard,” she said.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan presided over the programme where Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Ginting and Railways Ministry secretary Md Humayun Kabir also spoke.

A documentary on the rail line project was screened at the programme.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was welcomed by Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan along with local MPs.

Local artistes performed traditional songs and dances to greet the Prime Minister.

BSS adds, the much awaited 102km Chattogram’s Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line was constructed at a cost of Tk 18,034.47 crore opening a new era in railway connectivity in the country.

After opening the train line, Sheikh Hasina took a ride on a train from Cox’s Bazar to Ramu after buying ticket for herself.

The train started journey after the premier blew whistle and waved flags.

While giving interviews with the news media, the prime minister said her government has been doing every development projects including the mega schemes to ensure a beautiful and prosperous Bangladesh for the future generations.

She, as well, extended pleasantries to her co-passengers during the train journey.

A number of ministers including Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, senior Awami League (AL) leaders and other dignitaries were present.

Earlier, on her arrival at the railway station, the prime minister was welcomed with traditional dance performances by the local artistes.

With the inauguration of the railway station, Cox’s Bazar, having the world’s largest sandy beach, has come under the rail connectivity, 133 years after the first initiative was taken during the British period.

An intercity train on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route will start operation on December 1 as the Bangladesh Railway has already fixed its schedule and fare.

The name of the train has not been fixed yet.

The train will take approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Cox’s Bazar from Dhaka with stopping at two stations — Dhaka airport and Chattogram.

The train will leave Dhaka at 10:30pm and reach Cox’s Bazar at 6:40am while it will leave Cox’s Bazar at 1pm and will reach Dhaka at 9:10pm.

The fare for a non-AC Shovan chair from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar is Tk 345 while the fare for an AC chair is Tk 656.