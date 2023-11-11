Pre-Blockade Chaos: Four buses torched in Dhaka

Police said that blockade supporters torched the buses in Arambagh, Gabtali, Gulistan, and Jatrabari areas of the capital.

According to the fire service, a passenger bus of Lal Sabuj Paribahan was set on fire in front of Notre Dame College at 8:20 pm. Upon receiving information, two units of firefighters from Siddique Bazar Fire Station promptly brought the fire under control.

At 8:30 pm, blockade supporters set fire to a passenger bus of Gabtoli Express in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand. Two units of firefighters from Kalyanpur Fire Station put out the fire.

The fire service received information about a passenger bus on fire in front of Sundarban Square Market at Gulistan at around 9 pm. Two units of firefighters from Siddikbazar Fire Station brought the fire under control.

At about 9:27 pm, supporters of the blockade set fire to a passenger bus of Anabil Paribahan in front of Jatrabari Phalpatti. Upon receiving information, two units of firefighters from Postgola Fire Station extinguished the fire.

BNP once again called a 48-hour blockade programme across the country starting from Sunday, demanding resignation of the government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this programme at a virtual press conference on Thursday (Nov 9). He stated that the blockade will be observed for 48 hours in the fourth phase from 6 am on Sunday (Nov 12) to 6 am on Tuesday (Nov 14), with a break of two days.

Following the one-day strike and the two-phase 5-day blockade program on October 29, the 48-hour blockade by BNP and Jamaat resumed on November 8. BNP-Jamaat’s 48-hour blockade program in the third phase across the country ended at 6 am on Friday (Nov 10).