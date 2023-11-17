Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening

The Cyclonic storm “Midhili” is likely to move North-Southeastwards and may cross Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara by Friday evening.

The periphery of the cyclone may start crossing the coast by noon, said a latest bulletin of the cyclone warning center in the capital on Friday.

The Cyclonic storm over North-West Bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards on the same area and was centered at 9am about 415 kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 395 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 265 kms Southwest of Mongla port and 270 kms Southwest of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone center is about 62 kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone center.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to lower local warning signal number four but instead of hoist danger signal no. seven.

Maritime ports of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to lower local signal no four but instead of hoist danger signal no. six.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (more 89mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind persists North Bay, their offshore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient the low-lying areas of the costal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 3 to 5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to be experienced of heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (more than 89mm).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.