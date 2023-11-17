All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said all parties will have to demonstrate willingness and sincerity to stop violence, noting that the election-centric violence is in a declining trend.

“We will not allow anyone to obstruct the polls. We hope all parties will demonstrate sincerity and willingness to stop violence,” he told reporters after attending a function in the capital, reports UNB.

Momen said BNP in the name of peaceful rally attacked on innocent people and destroyed properties and set over hundred vehicles on fire.

“Their (BNP) key aim was to carry out arson attacks and destruction of properties,” Momen said.

Describing Awami League as a pro-election political party, he hoped that BNP will earn maturity and walk towards polls avoiding violence.

“We want to see a model election,” said the Foreign Minister.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US wants a free and fair election and Bangladesh has a similar commitment.

He said there are US comments everyday on Bangladesh’s domestic issues as some Bangladeshis forcibly try to involve the US officials in Bangladesh’s domestic affairs.

“It is very unfortunate that they are trying destroy their own country,” Momen said.

Momen said Awami League always came to power through elections, not through any back-door. “We want election.”