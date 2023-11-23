75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back

A Dhaka court has sentenced 75 leaders and activists of BNP to 30 months’ rigorous imprisonment each in a sabotage case filed in 2013.

SM Jahangir Hossain, former president of Dhaka North Juba Dal unit, is among the convicts.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the order in presence of Jahangir Hossain and two others, now in jail custody, at the courtroom.

Meanwhile, 72 others were declared fugitives and the magistrate convicted them and issued conviction warrants against them. The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

The court also acquitted two accused as charges brought against them were not proven.

Defence lawyer Sayed Nazrul Islam expressing his dissatisfaction over the verdict said only six witnesses recorded their depositions in court and no one mentioned the name of Jahangir but the court punished him.

He said they will challenge the verdict with the higher court.

According to the case documents, the convicts gathered in front of Azampur Rail Gate area of Uttara in the capital illegally during a blockade called by the BNP led alliance around 8:30 am on November 26, 2013 and exploded crude bombs.

Police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station on November 26, 2013 accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists, including Jahangir.

On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against 77 people, including Jahangir Hossain.