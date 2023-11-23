BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Sunday and Monday.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the seventh round of blockade of road-rail-waterway through a virtual press briefing on Thursday afternoon, on the last day of ongoing two-day blockade .

The fresh blockade will be enforced from 6am Sunday (November 26) to 6am on Tuesday (November 28).

Rizvi said they called the programme to press home the party’s one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration.

The BNP leader claimed that a total of 410 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested nationwide in the last 24 hours.

Rizvi also alleged that over 3,000 BNP men have been detained following the election schedule announcement.

Meanwhile, political turmoil has engulfed the country since October 28 after a BNP’s grand rally was foiled by clashes with law enforcement.

BNP called a hartal the next day and subsequently announced a countrywide blockade to protest attacks on its gathering and arrest of its senior leaders.

The BNP and other like-minded parties have been declaring their political programmes since then to realise their demands.