BNP on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is going to hold a fraudulent election wasting hundreds of crores of taka to declare winners who will be selected by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also called upon the opposition leaders and activists to take to the streets with strong resolve and courage to make the nationwide 48-hour blockade that will be started on Sunday morning a success.

“After the auto-pass election in 2014 and night robbery in 2018, there will be another fraud election this time. The Election Commission will only read out a list of selected winners provided by the Prime Minister’s residence or office,” he said.

The BNP leader said hundreds of crores of taka from the state coffers will be wasted in the name of an election on January 7: “It will be done in the most perfect deception by dodging the country’s people. The list prepared by Ganobhaban will be read out on the night of the election.”

He said the election has now become a joke, farce and a means of business as people have been stripped of their power to elect their representatives.

The BNP leader said the public representatives are being made with compassion, gift and mercy of Sheikh Hasina through distributing seats.

Rizvi alleged that political leaders are being inducted into the King’s Party and lesser-known parties alluring them with cash money and promising them to make MPs through the intelligence agencies of the state. “But they cannot convince idealistic and patriotic politicians who have principles.”

He said a frightening situation has been prevailing across the country instead of a festive mood even after the announcement of the election schedule. “People, except those who belong to Awami League, are now on the run in fear of arrest while many villages have become manless.” They (Awami League) have already started indulging in murdering over party nomination.”

The BNP leader alleged that law enforcers are raiding the houses of BNP leaders and activists every night at the behest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “In this way, the mafia regime is going to hold the election. But this game in the name of election will be foiled through a violent movement.”

He also slammed the government for selectively sentencing the potential candidates of BNP and its active leaders through the judiciary in ‘false’ cases.

Rizvi said 325 BNP leaders and workers were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours as of 5:00pm on Saturday.

He said BNP and like-minded parties will enforce a 48-hour fresh road-rail-waterway blockade across the country at 6am on Sunday protesting the election schedule and demanding the resignation of the government and holding the next election under a non-party administration.

“I hope the democracy-loving people and the opposition leaders and workers at all levels will take to the streets peacefully with steadfast courage to observe the blockade,” the BNP leader said.