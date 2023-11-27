Elections must be ensured fair to keep economy alive: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the upcoming 12th parliamentary election should be free, fair and credible to keep the country’s economy and democracy alive.

“The election day is very important, whether win nor defeat. We want free, fair and credible polls. Unfortunately, some foreign countries are extending their claws on Bangladesh, dominating the country centering the polls.”

The CEC made these comments while inaugurating a training for electoral inquiry committee at Electoral Training Institute (ETI) on Monday.

He said, “The country is in crisis over the election. Politics is ambivalent. We need to come out from it. We expect everyone to perform their duties impartially and faithfully.”

“The 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7. Keep attention 10 times more in polling. Polling is the ‘cast of vote’. The boxes will be opened, everyone will keep eye on the polling centres, CEC Habibul Awal added.