Covered van set afire in Sylhet

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a covered van and set fire on it on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Monday morning during the 7th edition of 48 hours blockade across the country enforced by BNP and its like-minded parties.

Eyewitnesses said a group of miscreants wearing helmet and mask stopped the covered van and started vandalising it around 6am in Satmail area under the upazila. Then, they set the vehicle on fire pouring petrol and fled the scene.

Being informed by locals, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, no casualties were reported in this incident, said Md Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Surma Police Station.

Police took the vehicle under police custody and they were trying to arrest the involved persons, the OC added.