IGP’s brother Abdullah Al Mahmud gets nomination from Sunamganj-2 seat

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun’s younger brother Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Al-Amin) got Awami League nomination from Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency to contest the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Late Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta was a member of parliament from this constituency. After his death, his wife Jaya Sengupta was elected MP from the seat.

Al-Mahmud submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of the Local Government Division on Sunday (November 19).

He resigned from Shalla upazila chairman post to receive AL nomination for the coming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

There were speculations that existing MP Moazzem Hossain Ratan of Sunamganj-1 constituency (Tahirpur-Dharmapasha-Jamalganj-Madhyanagar) might be dropped from the nomination. Subsequently, it has become true. Awami League has nominated Sylhet District AL organising secretary and Tahirpur upazila’s inhabitant Ranjit Chandra Sarker.

The existing MPs have been given nomination to the rest two seats in Sunamganj. Awami League has given nomination to Planning Minister MA Mannan in Sunamganj-3 constituency (Jagannathpur-South Sunamganj), while AL MP Muhibur Rahman Manik got nomination for Sunamganj-5 constituency (Chhatak-Doara Bazar).