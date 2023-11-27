No bar to fielding dummy candidates following AL chief’s guideline

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that permission for party leaders to run as independent candidates in the upcoming national election is a “strategic decision”.

“Awami League is moving forward, changing strategy as per the need of the hour. There is no bar to dummy candidates following the guideline of the party chief (Sheikh Hasina),” he said, reports UNB.

Obaidul Quader came up with the remarks after paying homage to Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Dhaka University premises.

He said that Awami League doesn’t need companions, as people are its strength. BNP needs accomplices for their misdeeds, said the AL leader.

People of the country have been eagerly waiting for the election along with party leaders and activists as election season has already started in the country, he said.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said that the upcoming election has generated a massive tide of public support that can’t be foiled by sporadic bombings and arson attacks.

The Awami League general secretary also alleged that BNP is now hatching a conspiracy to foil the election after its movement failed.