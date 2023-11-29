Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2

The MBBS admission test for the academic year 2023–2024, will likely to be held on February 2, 2024, at government and private medical colleges.

A proposal in this regard has already been sent to the Health Ministry. The decision will be finalised at a meeting with the Health Minister next week.

According to sources of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), the proposal for organising the admission test was supposed to be sent on January 26. However, keeping in mind the election, a proposal has been sent to organise on February 2.