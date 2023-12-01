Election train starts running, it won’t stop at anyone’s dictation: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the election train has started running, and it will continue to run until it reaches its destination. None will be able to stop this train whatever obstacles come. Election will happen.

He made the remarks during a press briefing held at the Awami League President’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday (December 1) afternoon.

Quader said, “Though BNP is not participating in the election as a party, its 15 central leaders and 30 former MPs are taking part in the election. Participation of 30 political parties in the election is a major success. After a long time, a festive atmosphere is prevailing across the country. It’s not about whether one or two parties participating in the election, now its more about the people’s participation.”

The Awami League leader said, “A particular political party named BNP is trying to obstruct the election resorting to violence, terrorism and arson. Now, they are saying about launching a fresh movement. They have been on the movement for a long time, but could they be able to tell that a single hartal or blocade has been successful? I can give them challenge saying that none of their hartal or blockade has been successful.”

During the briefing, Quader criticised Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) for their silence on “violence committed by BNP in the name of movement.”

“Neither TIB nor Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance) has said anything about the violence and terrorism that BNP is unleashing in the country in the name of the movement. But they talk about democracy and human rights,” said the AL general secretary.

Quader said, “In many countries, including Europe, Africa, and Latin America, elections are held in the absence of opposition parties. No one thinks these elections are illegal!”

“Because no one can say that elections will be illegal just because one or two parties don’t participate where people’s participation is ensured,” he added.

Regarding the Awami League leaders who are submitting nomination papers as independent candidates, the AL general secretary said, “It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16.”

Regarding the GSP benefits of the European Union, Quader said that tension is part of this friendship.

“We need them. They need us,” he said.

AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary BM Mozammel Huque, and office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the press briefing.