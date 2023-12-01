Debunking cold-weather beauty misconceptions

As the temperature drops, so does the moisture level in the air, making winter a challenging season for our skin. However, navigating the realm of winter skincare requires separating fact from fiction.

Winter skincare requires a thoughtful and informed approach. By debunking these common myths, you can tailor your skincare routine to combat the specific challenges posed by colder weather. Embrace the season with a well-rounded regimen that keeps your skin nourished, hydrated, and glowing all winter long.

Let’s debunk some common cold-weather beauty myths to ensure your skin stays radiant and healthy throughout the chilly months highlighted by Priya Bhandari, Head Of Training, Skeyndor.

Myth #1: You Don’t Need Sunscreen in winter

One of the biggest misconceptions is that sunscreen is only essential during the summertime. In reality, harmful UV rays are present year-round and can lead to premature aging and skin damage. Snow can even reflect UV rays, intensifying their impact. So, don’t stash away the sunscreen – make it a year-round skincare staple to shield your skin from the winter sun’s subtle but damaging effects.

Myth #2: Hot Showers Help Combat Dry Skin

While a hot shower may feel heavenly on a cold winter day, it can exacerbate dry skin issues. Hot water strips the skin of its natural oils, leading to increased dryness and irritation. Opt for lukewarm showers and limit their duration to maintain your skin’s natural moisture balance. Afterward, lock in moisture with a rich, hydrating lotion or cream to keep your skin soft and supple.

Myth #3: Drinking Water Alone Hydrates Your Skin

While staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, relying solely on drinking water may not be enough to combat winter skin woes. Cold air tends to be drier, and indoor heating systems further contribute to moisture loss. Incorporate hydrating skincare products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to replenish and lock in moisture. This dual approach will keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Myth #4: Petroleum Jelly Is the Ultimate Moisturizer

While petroleum jelly can create a barrier on the skin to prevent moisture loss, it doesn’t actively hydrate the skin. For effective winter skincare, opt for moisturizers with ingredients like Shea butter, ceramides, and fatty acids. These components help nourish the skin, restore its protective barrier, and combat the harsh effects of winter weather.

Myth #5: Exfoliation Is a No-Go in Winter

Contrary to popular belief, exfoliation remains a vital step in winter skincare. Cold weather can lead to a buildup of dead skin cells, causing dullness and flakiness. Choose a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to slough off dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and more radiant complexion. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week to avoid over-drying.

Myth #6: You Only Need Lip Balm When Lips Are Chapped

Prevention is key when it comes to caring for your lips in winter. Waiting until your lips are chapped to use lip balm can make it harder to restore their natural softness. Make lip balm a daily essential, applying it regularly to keep your lips moisturized and protected from the harsh winter elements.