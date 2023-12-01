Tigers finish day-4 keeping themselves 3 wickets away from win

Bangladesh have finished the fourth day in the first game of the two-match Test series against New Zealand in Sylhet keeping themselves only three wickets away from a memorable victory.

That will be their first-ever Test win over New Zealand on home soil as they managed to pick up seven wickets after setting the Blackcaps a target of 332 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand ended the day on 113/7, with Daryl Mitchell on the crease on 40 and Ish Sodhi on nine.

Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers on the day, picking up four wickets, while Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nayeem Hasan picked up one each.

Tigers had already taken control of the game in their hands with three wickets in the remainder of that session after being bowled out for 338 at the beginning of the second session.

In the final session, Bangladesh got their first breakthrough when Taijul found Davon Conway’s (22) inside edge, which was taken at short leg by Shahadat Hossain.

Tom Blundell (6) did not last long either as Taijul got one to turn and bounce, and that delivery got the batter’s edge which wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan took well.

Mitchell formed a brief stand with Glenn Phillips (12) but it came to an end when Nayeem Hasan, courtesy of some brilliant planning, trapped the latter LBW.

While the umpire denied the appeal, Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto opted to review and the replays showed three reds, meaning Phillips had to go.

Mitchell then put together another brief stand with Kyle Jamieson (9), which ended when Taijul trapped the latter LBW. Jamieson reviewed but to no avail.

Bangladesh could have had another by the end of the day as Sodhi was given LBW by the umpire off Nayeem’s bowling but he survived with a review as the ball was missing the stumps.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh started the day in the worst possible way as Shanto, who was on 104 at stumps of day three, could only add one run to his score before edging one down the legside in the second over of the day while facing Tim Southee.

There was a brief 34-run stand between Mushfiq and Shahadat (18) after that wicket but that was broken when the debutant failed to rid a straight one from leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and was trapped LBW.

Bangladesh could have lost Mehidy too as he chipped one to Henry Nicholls at mid-off, where a good low catch was apparently taken but the third umpire suggested that the ball touched the ground, meaning the batter survived.

However, while Miraz survived, Mushfiq did not for long as he missed an arm delivery from Ajaz Patel and was trapped LBW for 67. He reviewed the umpire’s verdict of out but it came out unsuccessful as replays showed three reds.

Sohan lived a charmed life before he was out for 10 as he was given LBW by the umpire against Patel but a review from the wicketkeeper-batter showed an inside edge, meaning he survived.

Then, he was dropped at slip trying a cut but a couple of overs later, he gave a return catch to Glenn Phillips to get back to the pavilion.

Bangladesh started the second session on 308-7 but lost Nayeem Hasan (4) and Taijul (0) quickly.

Mehidy then added 26 runs with Shoriful as he picked up his fifth Test fifty off 76 balls.

However, that partnership could only take Bangladesh to 338 as Shoriful (10) was stumped off Ajaz Patel, who finished with four wickets in the innings.

Bangladesh struck early in the final innings of the game as Shoriful found Tom Latham’s (0) outside edge in the final delivery of the first over and keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan did the rest.

The big wicket, though, came through Taijul when he trapped Williamson LBW with a delivery that straightened and hit the pad, leading to the umpire raising his finger.

Williamson reviewed but it was to no avail as the replays returned three reds.

Henry Nicholls (2) lasted only eight balls as he tried to sweep Mehidy but could only find a top edge, which Nayeem took comfortably at short fine leg.