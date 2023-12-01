Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins

The commercial train service on the Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route started on Friday afternoon.

The Cox’s Bazar Express with 1,010 passengers left the newly constructed station in Cox’s Bazar for Dhaka at 12:30pm and it will reach the capital via Chattogram at 9:10pm, said Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Md Saiful Islam.

Bangladesh Railway officials said another train will leave Dhaka at 10:30pm on Friday and reach Cox’s Bazar at 7:20am the next day.

This rail route will see non-stop train services, with only two stoppages at Dhaka Airport and Chattogram station.

He said that all the tickets have been sold online and offline. Now only tickets are available for December 9.

Cox’s Bazar Express has 780 seats in 20 compartments. The train will travel with about 1,000 passengers. If the demand increases, the number of compartments will also be increased.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the railway project at the newly constructed station in Cox’s Bazar on November 11 to bring the country’s major tourist destination under the rail network.