Barrister Nora Sharif’s ninth death anniversary is being observed in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The ninth death anniversary of Barrister Nora Sharif, who was honored with the ‘Foreign Friend’ award by the Government of Bangladesh, was celebrated in East London.

From the Agartala conspiracy case to the great liberation war of 1971, Barrister Nora Sharif has always stood by the Bengalis. The people of Bengal will never forget the contribution of this noble woman who was born in Ireland.

The speakers said these things at the ninth death anniversary discussion meeting of Barrister Nora Sharif, who was awarded the ‘Videshi Bandhu’ award by the Bangladesh government for her unique contribution to the great liberation war of Bangladesh.

Dewan Mahmud, Political Counselor of Bangladesh High Commission London, was present as the chief guest at the memorial meeting organized by Barrister Nora Sharif Foundation at East London’s Micro Business Community Hall on Wednesday (November 29).

Acting General Secretary of Juktoraijjo Awami League Naeem Uddin Riaz presided over this memorial meeting.

The meeting was moderated by community activist Jamal Ahmad Khan.

At the memorial meeting, barrister Nora Sharif was remembered by brave freedom fighter Sultan Sharif, brave freedom fighter Dewan Gauch Sultan, president of Bangladesh Welfare Association Mohammad Hormuz Ali, brave freedom fighter Lokman Hossain, politician Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, former speaker Ahbab Hossain, general secretary of Jubo League Salim Khan, Community leaders Altafur Rahman, Syed Churuk Mia, Jubayer Ahmad and Babul Khan etc.

Barrister Nora Sharif, who was born in Dublin, Ireland, died in London on November 29, 2013 at the age of 70.