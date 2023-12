Election Commission has now asked the Ministry of Public Administration to transfer all upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) in phases after it asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations on Friday.

The EC sent a letter to the senior secretary to the ministry in this regard.

The commission asked to transfer all UNOs in the first phase who have been working in their respective upazilas for more than a year.

There are 495 upazilas across the country.