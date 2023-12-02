Revenue collection grown by 14.36pc in July-Oct

The revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) from income tax, customs and VAT during the July-October period of the current fiscal year (FY24) witnessed a 14.36 percent growth fetching Taka 1,03,976 crore, reports BSS.

According to data from the NBR, the revenue collection from the customs during this four-month period totaled Taka 32,668 crore, from VAT Taka 40,048.62 crore and income tax and travel tax Taka 31,259 crore. The revenue collection target during this July-October period were Taka 1,23,185 crore.

The NBR data showed that, the revenue collection by NBR during the July-October period of the last fiscal year (FY23) from customs were Taka 29,937 crore, from income tax Taka 26,784 crore and revenue collection from VAT Taka 34,197 crore.

The NBR has set a revenue collection target of Taka 4,30,000 crore in the current fiscal year.