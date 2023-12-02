COP28 Sideline: Hasan Mahmud calls on world leaders to act on climate finance

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday called on world leaders to introduce an integrated, universal and inclusive international financial mechanism to meet the rising cost of addressing climate change effects.

The minister made the call while addressing a high level programme titled ‘Rising with the Tide: Tracking Reforms in International Financial Architecture for Accelerated Development-Positive Climate Action’ on the sidelines of the COP-28 conference in Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports UNB.

Presided over by Chairman of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and Vulnerable-20 Countries (CVF-V20) Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, the programme was also addressed by next chairman of the forum Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Motley, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Thematic Ambassador of the Forum Saima Wazed and First Secretary General Mohammad Nasheed.

At the programme, Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, highly commended the leading role of Bangladesh in advocating climate vulnerable counties during the two terms chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the forum.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the resilience and capacity of the climate vulnerable counties have increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the CVF-V20 forum for two terms.

Justifying the need of increasing climate finance, the minister said the country needs more than $8.5 billion every year under the ‘Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan’.

At the same time, the minister reminded his listeners that Bangladesh is not a high carbon-emitting country -rather, it is a helpless victim.

“Yet, according to the plan of Bangabandhu’s daughter, our country is moving towards using 40 per cent green energy by 2041,” he asserted.

Later, Hasan Mahmud took part in the COP-28 Presidency Roundtable titled ‘Accelerating Water and Climate Action’.