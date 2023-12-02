Sunamganj DC Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury transferred

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday asked the Ministry of Public Administration to withdraw the deputy commissioners (DC) of Mymensingh and to transfer the Sunamganj DC ahead of the 12th national parliamentary elections billed for January 7.

The EC took the decision a day after the authorities concerned had been asked to transfer all officer-in-charges (OCs) of police stations and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) across the country centring the national election.

EC’s Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, “The decision was made in response to the want of the commission, as now no transfers will be if we don’t want.”

He said they wanted withdrawal of Mymensingh’s DC and transfer of Sumanganj one.

Mymensingh DC Md Mostafizur Rahman was attached to the Health Service Division while Sunamganj DC Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury was transferred to Mymensingh and National Parliament Secretariat’s Deputy Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury was appointed as new DC of Sumanganj.