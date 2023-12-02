Ranga’s nomination paper declared valid

Nomination paper of opposition chief whip and Independent candidate in Rangpur-1 seat (Gangachara-Partial of Rangpur City Corporation) Mashiur Rahman Ranga has been declared legal.

District Returning Officer Mohammad Mobashsher Hasan declared Ranga’s nomination paper valid at about 4:00pm on Saturday after he submitted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)’s disposal of the documents of a graft case against him.

Earlier at about 11:30am, the District Returning Officer withheld former Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga’s nomination paper during the scrutiny at the Rangpur deputy commissioner’s hall room.

GM Quader led Jatiya Party (JaPa) has not given nomination to Mashiur Rahman Ranga in this time’s Jatiya Sangsad election. Subsequently, he submitted nomination paper as an Independent candidate.