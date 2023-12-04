Bangladesh smash Singapore by 8-0 in 2nd FIFA friendly

Bangladesh national women’s football team has smashed Singapore with a massive 8-0 goal victory in their second FIFA friendly match.

The match was held at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Monday.

The women in red and green took a 3-0 lead in the first half, thanks to Tahura’s pair of goals and one from Ritu. Bangladesh became more devastating in the second half as they struck five more times.

Tahura Khatun, Ritu Porna Chakma found the net twice each, while each of Sanjida Akter, Sabina Khatun, Sumaya Matsushima, and Shasunnahar Jr scored one.

Earlier, they sealed a victory in the first game by 3-0 goals at the same venue on December 1.