Gowainghat Health Complex limping with inadequate staff

Medicare service at the frontier Gowainghat Upazila Health Complex in Sylhet has been hamstrung by a severe shortage of staff, including physicians, for a long time.

The authorities have recently restarted X-ray, ultrasonography and other services, but treatment at the hospital is being severely hampered mainly due to staff shortage, said a number of locals.

After the 31-bed hospital was upgraded to a 50-bed facility in 2011, the locals expected better service from the government-run health complex but nothing happened accordingly.

After a long period of dillydallying, recently, the authorities, however, started X-ray, ultrasonography and other services at a limited scale from November this year.

The X-ray machine which was sent to the hospital in 2005 had been lying packed until weeks ago. It was repaired on several occasions but to no use for years. Another X-ray machine was brought this year and both by now have started operation, sources informed.

But, due to lack of technicians, the technician of neighbouring Jaintapur upazila has been entrusted with the additional job at Gowainghat Upazila Health Complex for Wednesday and Thursday.

However, staff shortage sets back services in all sections of the hospital.

A dentist technician has been looking after the dentistry department while the operation theatre is yet to start functioning due to absence of an anesthetist.

Only 11 physicians are serving in the health complex against 30 required posts.

Two more physicians are discharging duty elsewhere on deputation.

Two of the existing physicians on promotion would, however, leave the hospital soon.

Although 28 nurses are available here against 30 sanctioned posts, five are serving at other places on deputation.

Besides, two more nurses who joined the station in December 2021 are yet to come back.