Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday rejected bail petition of three BNP leaders, including its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, in two separate cases.

Dhaka’s First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader rejected the bail following a bail application filed earlier by the BNP leaders’ lawyer Sayed Jaynal Abedin Mezbah.

The two other BNP leaders are party media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapon and organising secretary Emran Saleh Prince.

Amir Khasru and Swapon were sent to jail on November 10 in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque on October 28.

Meanwhile, Prince is now in prison in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over snatching law enforcers’ weapons during the party’s grand rally at Nayapaltan on October 28.