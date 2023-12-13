Cumilla City Mayor Rifat passes away

Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Huque Rifat passed away around 6:30pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

He had been suffering from various complications, including having suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency, confirmed the matter.

Arfanul Huque Rifat won the high-voltage Cumilla City Corporation election, reversing the winning streak of independent runner Monirul Haque Sakku in a very close contest on 15 June 15, 2022, which he won by a margin of 343 votes.