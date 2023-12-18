Court allows to quiz Fakhrul, Khasru at jail gate

A court in Dhaka on Monday permitted to quiz BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury at jail gate in a sabotage case rejecting the remand prayers.

Earlier, the case has been filed with Paltan Police Station over attack on the police station and police.

After hearing of the remand prayer, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order today.

Centering the hearing, Fakhrul and Khasru were produced before the court in the morning from Keraniganj court and accepted prayer to shown them arrested in the case.

Earlier on December 14, Paltan police submitted the remand petition for interrogating the two leaders.