Meeting held in London with the support of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel 

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The people of Sylhet and Kulaura are united in supporting the boat symbol in Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura) parliamentary seat on behalf of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the clean, transparent politician, decent personality, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, central organizing secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.

Therefore, British expatriates from all parts of Greater Sylhet and Kulaura Upazila are united to ensure the victory of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, regardless of the party affiliation, forgetting the division or mental conflict.

On Sunday (December 17) at a restaurant in East London’s Bricklane, expatriate Kulauda residents held a discussion meeting in support of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury. Besides, he is a man of progressive thinking, the Prime Minister has his acceptance.

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury has been involved in politics since his school life, he has been working in various fields in human service besides serving as the Central Organizing Secretary of Awami League. Life Member of Sylhet District Arts Academy, Diabetic Association, Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board Women’s Wing, Patron Central Muslim Sahitya Sangsad, Jallabad Andhakalyan Samiti involved in several charitable organizations. He is serving as the editor of daily Uttar Purva newspaper published from Sylhet.

His father late Shamsul Alam Chowdhury was a pioneer and philanthropist of the anti-Ayub movement, grandfather late Siraj Alam Chowdhury was an educationist, maternal grandfather Nizam Uddin Chowdhury (Biskuti Pir Sahib) was respected by all in the greater Sylhet region. His debut in social service followed the path shown by his ancestors including his father and grandfather. We can say for sure that the selected Kulaura and Sylhet division will be developed.

Many of the expatriates promised to go to the country and work for him, and those who cannot go will sit and work from here.

Prof. Misbah Kamal, former president of BCA Abdul Mumin OBE, former president of BBCA Shahnur Khan, Farooq Uddin Ahmed, Farhad Alam Hiran, Maqsood spoke at the discussion meeting held under the chairmanship of veteran politician Shitab Chowdhury, vice president of UK Awami League and moderated by community personality Md. Abdul Aziz. Hossain, Maulana Mizanur Rahman, Mufti Syed Mahmud Ali, Ziaur Rahman Jewel, Md Abdul Aziz, Mofazzil Hossain Chowdhury, Ahsan Bari Siraj, Shahadat Hasan Lucky, Liton Ahmed, Modabbir Hossain Jhumon, Md Kajal Ahmad, Humayun Kabir Shahan, Kamrul I Russell, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Md Farooq Khan, Ala Mia, Emdadul Haque Mohammad Zaman, Ruhi Ahmad, Moazzem Hoser Ripon, Rana Chowdhury, Emdadul Haque Tipu, (Kama) Mohammad Zaman Khokon etc.

On behalf of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, his younger brother Adil Chowdhury gave a speech thanking everyone.