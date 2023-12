2,500 blankets distributed in Moulvibazar

Around 2,500 blankets were distributed among needy people at Srimangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

The blankets were distributed in Sabuj Bagh area of the town and Lakhai Tea Garden under Kalighat union in the afternoon on behalf of Shahjalal Islami Bank director Akhtaruzzaman initiated by Fakir Group.

At that time, Fakir Group Assistant General Manager Mahfuzul Islam, Manager (IT) Rasel Ahmed, ‘Rashtra Sangskar Andolon’ central executive committee member Pritam Das, Sreemangal Sadar UP member Piyash Das, Kalighat UP member Abdus Sattar were present, among others.