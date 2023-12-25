Dhaka trade fair from 3rd week of January due to polls

The ‘Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2024’ will begin at ‘Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre’ in Purbachal area of the capital from 3rd week of January due to the national election.

A senior official of the Commerce Ministry informed that the trade fair will begin within January 15 to 20 instead of January 1 as the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7.

The government is taking all sorts of preparation to hold the fair in a peaceful atmosphere, he added.

He said the range of this fair has been increased compared to other years.

The ticket price of entry to the fair for adults will be Tk 50 and minors Tk 25.

There will be premium pavilions, premium mini pavilions, reserved pavilions for women, foreign pavilions, general pavilions and food stalls at the fair venue.