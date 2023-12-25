3 fun Christmas cookie recipes

All set with your Christmas 2023 plans? How about involving kids in organising your Christmas party and entertaining them in the fun activity of baking cookies? Today, we have some delicious cookie recipes that go beyond the quintessential choco-chip cookies.

Classic Christmas Cookies

A Christmas celebration is just not complete without some classic Christmas cookies. It is a simple, fruit-soaked recipe that includes butter, flour, castor sugar, vanilla essence, and more. It is easy, fuss-free, and can be baked in not even an hour. Sounds delicious?

Ingredients

100 gms butter

125 gms castor sugar

1 egg

150 gms refined flour

150 gms soaked fruit

10 ml vanilla essence

5 gms baking soda

Recipe

1. Cream together your butter and sugar. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, or a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar for your cookie dough until they are light and fluffy. This should take about 5 minutes on a medium/high speed.

2. Add in eggs gradually (one at a time). After the butter and sugar are creamed together, it is time to add the eggs and vanilla extract.

3. You want to add the eggs into your creamed butter and sugar mixture one at a time and mix just until combined.

4. This will ensure you won’t break your creamed mixture and you don’t want to beat any air into the eggs at this point.

5. Add your dry ingredients and mix as little as possible. The next step in making cookie dough using the creaming method is to mix in the dry ingredients along with baking soda.

6. Now shape the cookies into your desired shapes and garnish them with fruit.

7. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 9 minutes.

Ginger Cookies

This cookie has a distinct flavour of ginger, adding a zing to your palate with every bite. Alongside, it also includes honey for added warmth. Ginger cookies are made with basic butter, castor sugar, flour, and of course, a generous amount of ginger and honey.

Ingredients

1 Kg butter

1 kg castor sugar

0.25 kg fresh ginger, grated

0.025 kg baking powder

0.05 kg baking soda

0.25 kg honey

1.75 kg flour

Recipe

1. Cream butter and sugar.

2. Add honey and ginger.

3. Sieve together flour, baking powder and baking soda.

4. Add in this flour mixture.

5. Fold in lightly and do not over-mix.

6. Chill it overnight, roll it out and cut in desired shapes.

7. Bake at 180 C till golden brown

Raisin Cookies

We just love adding some fruity goodness to our cakes and cookies. Hence, here’s a raisin cookie recipe for you to try. As the name says, the recipe includes good quality Afghani raisins, along with other basic ingredients, to add some sweet and tangy flavours to our palates.

Ingredients

2/3 Cups Black Raisins

1 cup Hot water

3 and 1/4 cups All-purpose flour

3 tbsp White Sugar

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Salt

3/4 cup Cold butter, cut into pieces

1 cup Milk

1 tbsp Water

Recipe

1. Preheat oven to 190 degrees C. Soak Premium Seedless Afghani Black Raisins in water for 10 minutes; drain and set aside. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the cold butter and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir milk into the flour mixture until moistened. Add the drained raisins.

3. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat or roll the dough out into a 3/4 to 1-inch thick round shape. Cut dough with a cookie cutter and place onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush milk over the dough.

4. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes.