BNP has no right to do politics in Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her indignation at BNP-Jamaat, saying that BNP is a party of terrorists, which doesn’t have any right to do politics in Bangladesh.

“BNP doesn’t have any right to do politics in Bangladesh, because they burn and kill people. Our politics is the welfare of people, while their politics is burning people,” she said.

She was addressing an election rally at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal city on Friday (December 29) afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said their (BNP-Jamaat) collaborators are those war criminals who had involved in genocide, rape and looting in connivance with the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971. “BNP is also a party of killers, terrorists, 10-truck arms smugglers, money launderers and people who embezzled the money of orphans. Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, a party of war criminals, have joined hands with them. They don’t want and election, rather, they want to foil the polls.”

The Prime Minister alleged that the BNP-Jamaat alliance built the fortunes of their own instead of common people when they were in power. Country’s people don’t want to see them in power anymore.

Sheikh Hasina observed that through the killing of the Father of the Nation in 1975, they didn’t kill only a president, rather, they destroyed the spirit of the liberation war and values of the independence. Not only it, they also banned ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, Address of the 7th March, and even the photographs of the Father of the Nation.

Earlier, the Awami League president went to Circuit House arriving at Barishal at about 1:00pm. After having lunch and rest there, she joined the election rally at 3:05 pm. Prime Minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana also accompanied her.

Sheikh Hasina last addressed at a public meeting of Barishal district and city Awami League at Bangabandhu Udyan on February 8, 2018. The Awami League president has been attending election rallies in several districts of the country ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election. In sequel to it, Sheikh Hasina went to Barishal on Friday. Voting in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on January 7 next.