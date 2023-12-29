Global Business Conference In Dubai 2023 organised by Business America Magazine.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The United States of America based magazine, Business America Magazine was organised “Global Business Conference 2023” in the United Arab Emirate on the 22 to 24 December 2023.

Abul Hyat Nurujjaman, Director General of the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI UK), has been crowned as the “Most Influential Cloud Accountant & Trainer of the Year 2023”.

This recognition comes at a prestigious ceremony held at the Global Business Conference-2023 in Dubai as a result of his successful ventures and remarkable accomplishments in the field of cloud bookkeeping and accounting & training in the industry,

Abul Hyat Nurujjaman, also the managing director of Cloud BPO and Taj Accountants.

He is also a member of the Intuit Quickbooks Accountant Council. With a deep interest in AI and its impact on the accounting industry,

He is committed to developing a new generation of cloud accountants who align with the vision of a smart Bangladesh by 2041. He believes that the country has a vast pool of highly educated graduates who can contribute significantly to the global workforce.

Nurujjaman expressed his passion for guiding young talent in accounting and finance, especially those who are interested in cloud bookkeeping. His dream is to help them become proficient cloud accountants who can find employment opportunities in Europe, America, and Australia.

Furthermore, Nurujjaman encouraged professionals and experts from around the world to contribute to the vision. He believes that through collaboration, training, and development, Bangladesh can achieve its goals and create a thriving job market for its youth.

As the MD of Cloud BPO and Taj Accountants, Nurujjaman has established himself as an influential figure in the cloud bookkeeping and accounting training industry. His visionary leadership and expertise have made significant contributions to the growth and success of numerous enterprises.

The International Business Excellence Awards 2023, organised by the Global Business Conference, aims to recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the global business landscape. Nurujjaman’s selection for this prestigious award is a testament to his commitment and impact on the industry.

Business America Magazine extends their warmest congratulations to Nurujjaman’s exceptional achievements and potential to bring about significant contributions to the corporate world have been carefully evaluated and acknowledged by the jury board.

The Global Business Conference will serve as an important platform for business leaders, government officials, and renowned speakers to connect and exchange ideas. From December 22-23, the conference was a transformative experience for all attendees. With 300 distinguished guests expected to participate, the event provided ample networking opportunities and a chance to create lifelong connections.

Nurujjaman’s recognition as the “Most Influential Cloud Accountant & Accounting Trainer of the Year 2023” highlights his dedication, innovation, and leadership in the field.

Abul Hyat Nurujjaman also announced the commencement of his upcoming training batch, scheduled to start on March 1, 2024. In light of the course’s immense popularity, he advised aspiring students to keep a close watch on the website for registration details.

With seats filling up rapidly each time, it is crucial to act swiftly and secure a spot in this highly sought-after programme.