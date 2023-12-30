Messages being sent from London to conduct assassinations: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has taken the path of sabotage after failing in regular movement.

“We are getting news that messages are being sent from London instructing to carry out assassinations, if necessary. They (BNP) are getting prepared for launching more dangerous sneak attacks. We call upon all to remain alert to this end,” he said at a press conference at AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka, reports BSS.

The AL general secretary said BNP has failed in all movements, while they started the movement, since last December, to topple the AL government.

After failing in the normal movement, the BNP men took the path of sabotage, he said.

Centering the next general elections, he said, it may be seen that they (BNP) are hatching plots to kill any important leader or candidate.

“They (BNP) are coming up with terrible plans. After failing in all movements, they are now distributing leaflets and preparing to carry out more terrible attacks. We are getting news that they are going to the path of assassination,” Quader said.

He said the AL does not want violence in the elections, while the party will not take responsibility if any candidate gets involved in conflicts.

“We have no objection to the punishment which the Election Commission (EC) will decide through the law enforcing agencies,” the AL general secretary said.

He said now the law enforcing agencies will work under the EC in line with the country’s constitution.

Calling upon the AL candidates to show responsible attitudes, Quader said the AL will not get involved in controversy over the elections.

“Everyone should follow the electoral code of conduct. The EC will take actions against those who violate the code of conduct,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the members of the law enforcing agencies should remain alert so that no one can create sabotage in the country centering the polls.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, its General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir, Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman and its General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi were, among others, were present.