Polling centre set on fire in Sunamganj

Miscreants set Garakata Government Primary School, a designated polling centre, on fire in Madhyanagar of Sunamganj early on Saturday.

Locals and police quickly brought the fire under control, but the wooden doors and windows saw some damage.

The polling centre is located 15km from Madhyanagar police station. The only transportation options available are motorcycles and boats. Additionally, due to the low presence of law enforcement, this polling centre is considered to be at higher risk.

Garakata Government Primary School Headmaster Chan Mia said: “The carpet in the pre-primary school room was partially burnt and the smoke turned the doors and windows black, but there was no major damage.”

Madhyanagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Emran Hossain said: “Garakata Government Primary School polling centre is remote and it takes a considerable amount of time to reach it from Madhyanagar.

“There was a guard at the centre. On Saturday night around 4am, when the guard had dozed off, miscreants attempted to set fire by pouring petrol on the centre. Villagers extinguished the fire before it could spread.”

On information, police rushed to the spot and tightened security measures.