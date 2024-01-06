Moulvibazar-1: JaPa candidate withdraws candidature

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate for Moulvibazar-1 constituency, Riaz Uddin withdrew his candidacy from the 12th general election on Saturday, a day ahead of the polls.

He announced the decision on a video posted in his facebook timeline on Saturday afternoon.

He stated on the video that he withdrew his candidate due to the lack of fair polls environment. He also said that he feared that his supporters and agents could be came under attack by miscreants if they went to the polls stations.

He also criticized the one-sided election adding that he wouldn’t be a ladder to make someone a minister repeatedly.

“By boycotting the election, I proved that no one can make me a dummy candidate spending some money on me. Rather than becoming an MP, I think people should get their voting right back,” he stated on the video, reports our Kamalganj Representative.

“I have no complaint against the administration. Police-administrative officials have always been in touch with me and have given me full cooperation,” he added.