2 polling centres torched in Habiganj

Miscreants torched two polling centres of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district, early Saturday.

The polling centres are Dhalaipar Government Primary School and Ekdala Government Primacry School in Chunarughat municipal area.

Nilima Raihana, upazila nirbahi officer, of Chunarughat upazila, confirmed the matter.

The incident took place around 12:15am.

On hearing about the incident, she rushed to the spot. He said that no polling equipment has reached any centre yet.

However, the extent of the damage will be determined later.

She said that it is not yet known who set the fire.

Md Manikuzaman, in-charge of Chunarughat Fire Station, said miscreants set the Dhalaipar Government Primary School at Chandona village on fire around 12:15am, which was likely to be used as a polling station in the upazila under Habiganj-4 constituency.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Three rooms, benches, desks, chairs, tables, doors, and the tin roof were gutted in the fire.

Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station, said police are trying to identify the arsonists.

Primarily, it is suspected that the extent of the damage caused by the fire is Tk6 lakh.