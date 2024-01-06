Cast your vote freely braving all fears and concerns: CEC urges voters

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has called upon the voters to exercise their voting rights freely braving all fears and concerns.

“I urge all voters to cast your valuable votes to your favorite candidate freely and fearlessly tomorrow (Sunday),” the CEC said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday (January 6) evening.

“Cast your vote with enthusiasm and festivity to discharge your civic responsibility in forming the next parliamentary government,” he said.

“Vote is yours. Don’t be influenced by anyone’s persuasion or intervention. If you face any kind of obstacle, immediately inform the presiding officer,” he added.

The CEC asked the presiding officers to discharge their responsibility to ensure voters’ right by any means.

Police and magistrates will stay in all polling centres to extent all-out cooperation to the presiding officers, he said.

All modes of transports will ply except motorcycle, microbus, taxicab and truck to facilitate the voters to reach the polling centers, the CEC said.