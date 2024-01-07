Asstt presiding officer caught red handed while taking bribe

An assistant presiding officer has been caught red handed while taking bribe of Tk 25,000 at a polling centre under Jamalpur-2 constituency.

Locals, later, handed him over to law enforcement agencies.

The incident happened at 11pm on Saturday at Harindhora Government Primary School under Kulkandi Union. After that, the incident went viral in social media.

Around 1am on Sunday, executive magistrate Shahanur Rahman rescued presiding officer Ayub Ali.

According to upazila Awami League general secretary Abdus Salam, assistant presiding officer Ayub Ali was caught red handed while receiving the cash taka from independent candidate’s supporters.