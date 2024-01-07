CEC orders to arrest Industries Minister’s son

Chief Election Commissioner CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has directed to arrest Industries Minister Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun’s son Manzurul Mazid Mahmud Saadi on charge of casting fake votes on ‘Boat’ symbol taking away a ballot book at a centre in Narsingdi-4 (Belabo-Narsingdi) seat.

The CEC gave the directive to the local administration at 11:00am on Sunday. He also asked the local administartion to inform him about the matter.

Earlier, Narsingdi Returning Officer and deputy commissioner Badiul Alam cancelled the voting at the centre at 9:00am on charge of casting forged votes.

It is learnt that Manzurul Mazid Mahmud Saadi entered the centre illegally with a group of people immediately after the voting started at the centre at 8:00am. At that time, they snatched 12 ballot books from the election officials forcibly and put seals on the ‘Boat’ symbol.

Belabo Upazila Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman told journalists that voting at Ibrahimpur Govt Primary School centre of Sollabad union under Belabo upazila was cancelled for various irregularities.

In this constituency, Industries Minister Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun is the Boat candidate. His rival is independent candidate and five times upazila chairman and Narsingdi District Awami League’s advisory committee member Saiful Islam Khan Biru.