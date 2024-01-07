Sylhet-2 MP, 3 other candidates boycott polls

MP of Sylhet 2 (Bishwanath-Osmaninagar) constituency and candidate from Ganaforum Mokabbir Khan, along with three other candidates, on Sunday withdrew from the 12th national parliamentary election, alleging rigging and expulsion of agents from polling stations.

The three other candidates were Biswanath Mayor independent candidate Muhibur Rahman, Trinamool BNP nominated candidate Mohammad Abdur Rab, and Jatiya Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury.

They shared this information jointly on Sunday afternoon, but Jatiya Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury (Langal) had declared boycotting the election earlier on the day.

Mokabbir Khan and Muhibur Rahman said: “With the help of the police and the presiding officer, in addition to rigging, agents representing the boat symbol of each polling station threw out our agents and cast fake votes. In such an environment it is better to boycott elections. The election did not go as we were assured. Even complaining to the police did not help.”

Awami League candidate Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury (Boat), Gano Forum candidate and current MP Mokabbir Khan (Rising Sun), Biswanath Mayor independent candidate Muhibur Rahman (Truck), Jatiya Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury (Langal), Trinamool BNP’s Mohammad Abdur Rab (Golden Fibre), Bangladesh Congress’ Mohammed Jahir (coconut) and National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Manwar Hossain (Mango) were contesting from Sylhet-2 constituency.