Voting at Narsingdi-4 polling centre cancelled

Voting at a polling centre in Narsingdi-4 constituency (Monohardi-Belabo) has been cancelled due to allegations of irregularities.

Voting at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School in Sallabad union of Belabo upazila was cancelled at 8:40 am, shortly after voting began today, said District Returning Officer Dr Badiul Alam.

The returning officer stated that the voting was cancelled due to allegations of ballot-stuffing.

However, the exact number of stuffed ballots could not be immediately confirmed.

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began this morning with the ruling Awami League set for a historic fourth consecutive term amid an opposition boycott.

Voting began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country’s 300 constituencies.